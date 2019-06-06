TV

Watch Carrie Underwood Channel Her Inner Goddess on “Southbound”

Olympians Would Totally Love of Her CMT Music Awards Performance at the Parthenon
by 48m ago

Every star CMT.com interviewed on the 2019 CMT Music Awards’ red carpet were quick to mention that Carrie Underwood made their favorite videos.

Whether it’s a heart-wrenching power ballad, an anthemic masterpiece, or an irresistible hairbrush song, Underwood goes big every time.

She was the epitome of an Olympic god when she rocked the Parthenon at Nashville’s Centennial Park live on Wednesday’s (June 5) CMT Music Awards.

