TV Watch Carrie Underwood Channel Her Inner Goddess on “Southbound” Olympians Would Totally Love of Her CMT Music Awards Performance at the Parthenon by Lauren Tingle 48m ago Every star CMT.com interviewed on the 2019 CMT Music Awards’ red carpet were quick to mention that Carrie Underwood made their favorite videos. Whether it’s a heart-wrenching power ballad, an anthemic masterpiece, or an irresistible hairbrush song, Underwood goes big every time. She was the epitome of an Olympic god when she rocked the Parthenon at Nashville’s Centennial Park live on Wednesday’s (June 5) CMT Music Awards. Embedded from media.mtvnservices.com. </noscript> </div> The mythological creatures cemented in the Parthenon’s relief had one of the best views for her performance of “Southbound,” which was the ultimate victory lap after receiving the night’s first win for female video of the year for “Love Wins.” Fans waved multi-colored, flashing sabers as Underwood commanded the stage with her powerhouse vocals and signature athleticism that is unmatched by any in her class. The performance preceded her win for the night’s top honor of video of the year for “Cry Pretty.” She is the most awarded artist in CMT Music Awards history with 20 belt buckles. “This was one that was very near and dear to my heart, very important to me,” she said. “And fans: thank you so much. I saw you guys doing the Twitter parties and getting together and doing your thing and voting. None of us would be able to do any of what we do if not for you. You guys put us here. You guys keep us going. You guys let us live out our dreams. I hope we can give a fraction of it back to you every once in a while.” Lauren Tingle Lauren Tingle is a Tennessean and storyteller who eats music for breakfast, lunch and dinner. When she’s not writing or rocking out, she enjoys yoga and getting lost in the great outdoors.