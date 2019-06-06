Watch Carrie Underwood Channel Her Inner Goddess on “Southbound”

</noscript> </div>

The performance preceded her win for the night’s top honor of video of the year for “Cry Pretty.” She is the most awarded artist in CMT Music Awards history with 20 belt buckles.

“This was one that was very near and dear to my heart, very important to me,” she said. “And fans: thank you so much. I saw you guys doing the Twitter parties and getting together and doing your thing and voting. None of us would be able to do any of what we do if not for you. You guys put us here. You guys keep us going. You guys let us live out our dreams. I hope we can give a fraction of it back to you every once in a while.”