The Five Best Moments from the 2019 CMT Music Awards

Are you also still coming down from last night’s (June 5) 2019 CMT Music Awards? We are too, and while we are still processing a night full of incredible performances and moments, there are a few that we just can’t stop thinking about.
Here are five unforgettable moments from the show we cannot let you miss:
Brandi Carlile + Tanya Tucker and those Honky Tonk Angels
We knew it would be epic, but we didn’t see this coming! Carlile and Tucker’s performance of the iconic tune “Delta Dawn” brought the house down, especially when they brought out Carly Pearce, Trisha Yearwood, Martina McBride, Deana Carter, Lauren Alaina, and Raelynn for harmony vocals. And can we just say how we’re in complete awe of the Hanseroth twins? Good grief. This was a moment, people.
Zac Brown Gets Fired Up
When Brown and his band took the stage to accept their win for “Group Video of the Year,” it was clear the Grammy-winner had something on his mind. And when he shared a few of the lessons they’ve learned along the way, we knew we he meant business. “We’re so grateful that we get our award every night when we get to show up and do what we love,” Brown said before explaining that trophies and accolades are not how they measure success. “This award is for all of you, my band, and all the outsiders who waited through everyone’s doubts. For you young artists: have courage to stand up against the machine, be yourself, work hard, and one day you can stand up here and tell the haters to (expletive) off.” There you go, haters.
Ashley McBryde Enjoys a “Breakthrough”Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
The acclaimed singer-songwriter took home her first CMT Music Award for her powerful song and video “Girl Goin’ Nowhere” in an unexpected coup for the singer, but not for anyone else. If you haven’t seen the winning video, it’s a must-watch collage of devoted McBryde audiences along a tour, proving that not only has the Arkansas native captured the hearts of critics, but also fans everywhere. A well-earned and deserving win to be celebrated. But don’t forget, girl, you owe Luke Combs a beer…or two.
All Hail Queen Carrie
Clear off some more shelf space, Mike Fisher: your wife has once again cemented her status as Queen of the CMT Music Awards. Underwood took home “Female Video of the Year” and the coveted “Video of the Year” for “Love Wins,” which officially makes her the winningest artist in the history of the show. Underwood now boasts twenty CMT belt buckles. Love definitely wins… and so does Carrie. Congratulations!
That Show Opener
Can we just always have a killer horn section for everything from now on?! Thank you, Thomas Rhett and Little Big Town for kicking off the night with a literal horn blast and setting the tone for the evening, that tone being “PARTY.” It was bright, it was groovy, funky, fun and most definitely a good time. P.s. Trombone Shorty, we think you just need to move on down to Nashville.
