The Five Best Moments from the 2019 CMT Music Awards

When Brown and his band took the stage to accept their win for “Group Video of the Year,” it was clear the Grammy-winner had something on his mind. And when he shared a few of the lessons they’ve learned along the way, we knew we he meant business. “We’re so grateful that we get our award every night when we get to show up and do what we love,” Brown said before explaining that trophies and accolades are not how they measure success. “This award is for all of you, my band, and all the outsiders who waited through everyone’s doubts. For you young artists: have courage to stand up against the machine, be yourself, work hard, and one day you can stand up here and tell the haters to (expletive) off.” There you go, haters.