Music WATCH: Thomas Rhett Makes a Party Out of Opening Number Yeah, They Know It's Wednesday by Alison Bonaguro 48m ago Embedded from media.mtvnservices.com. </noscript> </div> Just like the song says, “Yeah, they know it’s Wednesday.” But it felt like a Friday night when Thomas Rhett opened the CMT Music Awards on, yes, Wednesday (June 5) with a song from his brand new album Center Point Road. But he didn’t go it alone. For “Don’t Threaten Me with a Good Time,” he brought out the hosts of the show Little Big Town plus jazz phenom Trombone Shorty to set the country music party on fire at the Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville. Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville.