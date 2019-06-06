Music

PHOTOS: The Best Dressed from the 2019 CMT Music Awards Red Carpet

Sequins, Sparkles and Sharp-Dressed Men Stole the Night
by 16m ago

Pastels, bright pops of color, hats, sequins, power pantsuits: the 2019 CMT Music Awards’ red carpet served up a myriad of unique looks last night (June 5) fit for any fashionista.

Let’s face it: country stars not only have talent, but they also have style. Here are a few of our favorite looks from the night.

  • Carrie Underwood

    Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT

  • Maren Morris

  • Carly Pearce

    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT

  • Little Big Town

    Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT

  • Brandi Carlile, Tanya Tucker, Shooter Jennings, The Hanseroth Twins

    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT

  • Raelynn

    John Shearer/WireImage

  • Lindsay Ell

    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT

  • Cassadee Pope

    Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

  • Tenille Townes

    Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

  • Sarah Hyland

    Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

  • Kate Bosworth

    Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

  • Luke Combs

    Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

  • Ingrid Andress

    Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

  • Caylee Hammack

    Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

  • Clare Dunn

    John Shearer/WireImage

  • CMT’s Cody Alan

    John Shearer/WireImage

  • CMT’s Katie Cook

    John Shearer/WireImage

  • CMT’s Marley Sherwood

    John Shearer/WireImage

  • Thomas Rhett

    Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

  • Cole Swindell

    Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

  • Lauren Alaina

    Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

  • J.D. Shelburne

    Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

  • Kelsea Ballerini

    Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT

  • Morgan Evans

    Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

  • Travis Denning

    Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

  • Dierks Bentley and Cassidy Black

    Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

  • Brett Young and Taylor Mills

    John Shearer/WireImage
Samantha is a country radio insider with a deep love for the music and its stars. She can often be found on a red carpet or at a late-night guitar pull.