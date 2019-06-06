PHOTOS: The Best Dressed from the 2019 CMT Music Awards Red Carpet

Pastels, bright pops of color, hats, sequins, power pantsuits: the 2019 CMT Music Awards’ red carpet served up a myriad of unique looks last night (June 5) fit for any fashionista.

Let’s face it: country stars not only have talent, but they also have style. Here are a few of our favorite looks from the night.

Carrie Underwood Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT

Little Big Town Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT

Brandi Carlile, Tanya Tucker, Shooter Jennings, The Hanseroth Twins Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT

Raelynn John Shearer/WireImage

Lindsay Ell Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT

Cassadee Pope Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Tenille Townes Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Sarah Hyland Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Kate Bosworth Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Luke Combs Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Ingrid Andress Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Caylee Hammack Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Clare Dunn John Shearer/WireImage

CMT’s Cody Alan John Shearer/WireImage

CMT’s Katie Cook John Shearer/WireImage

CMT’s Marley Sherwood John Shearer/WireImage

Thomas Rhett Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Cole Swindell Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Lauren Alaina Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

J.D. Shelburne Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Kelsea Ballerini Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT

Morgan Evans Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Travis Denning Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Dierks Bentley and Cassidy Black Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Brett Young and Taylor Mills John Shearer/WireImage