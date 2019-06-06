PHOTOS: Cute Couples Hit the 2019 CMT Music Awards

Stolen glances, smooches, and baby bumps stole the show on the red carpet at the 2019 CMT Music Awards.
With the impressive amount of adorable couples and expectant parents on the carpet last night (June 5), we couldn’t help but compile a collection of photos to share.
Here are a few of our favorite couples. Love is in the air!
Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans
Mike Fisher and Carrie UnderwoodJohn Shearer/WireImage
Luke Bryan and Caroline BoyerMike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT
Maren Morris and Ryan HurdKevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT
Kane Brown and Katelyn JaeJeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Brett Young and Taylor MillsJohn Shearer/WireImage
Thomas Rhett and Lauren AkinsKevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT
Eric and Jessie James DeckerKevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT
Brantley Gilbert and Amber CochranKevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT
JWoww and Zack Clayton CarpinelloKevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT
Jordan Davis and Kristen O’ConnerKevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT
Karen Fairchild and Jimi WestbrookKevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT
Dan and Abby Smyers, Shay Mooney and Hannah BillingsleyKevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT
Chris Lane and Lauren BushnellMichael Loccisano/Getty Images
Luke Combs and Nicole HockingJeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Tyler Cain and Meghan LinseyKevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT