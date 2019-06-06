PHOTOS: Cute Couples Hit the 2019 CMT Music Awards

New Love, Married Love, and Baby Love Took Center Stage

Stolen glances, smooches, and baby bumps stole the show on the red carpet at the 2019 CMT Music Awards.

With the impressive amount of adorable couples and expectant parents on the carpet last night (June 5), we couldn’t help but compile a collection of photos to share.

Here are a few of our favorite couples. Love is in the air!

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans

Mike Fisher and Carrie Underwood John Shearer/WireImage

Luke Bryan and Caroline Boyer Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT

Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Brett Young and Taylor Mills John Shearer/WireImage

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT

Eric and Jessie James Decker Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT

Brantley Gilbert and Amber Cochran Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT

JWoww and Zack Clayton Carpinello Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT

Jordan Davis and Kristen O’Conner Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT

Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT

Dan and Abby Smyers, Shay Mooney and Hannah Billingsley Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT

Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Luke Combs and Nicole Hocking Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Tyler Cain and Meghan Linsey Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT