PHOTOS: Cute Couples Hit the 2019 CMT Music Awards

New Love, Married Love, and Baby Love Took Center Stage
by 1h ago

Stolen glances, smooches, and baby bumps stole the show on the red carpet at the 2019 CMT Music Awards.

With the impressive amount of adorable couples and expectant parents on the carpet last night (June 5), we couldn’t help but compile a collection of photos to share.

Here are a few of our favorite couples. Love is in the air!

  • Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans

  • Mike Fisher and Carrie Underwood

    John Shearer/WireImage

  • Luke Bryan and Caroline Boyer

    Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT

  • Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd

    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT

  • Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae

    Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

  • Brett Young and Taylor Mills

    John Shearer/WireImage

  • Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins

    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT

  • Eric and Jessie James Decker

    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT

  • Brantley Gilbert and Amber Cochran

    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT

  • JWoww and Zack Clayton Carpinello

    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT

  • Jordan Davis and Kristen O’Conner

    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT

  • Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook

    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT

  • Dan and Abby Smyers, Shay Mooney and Hannah Billingsley

    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT

  • Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell

    Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

  • Luke Combs and Nicole Hocking

    Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

  • Tyler Cain and Meghan Linsey

    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT
Samantha is a country radio insider with a deep love for the music and its stars. She can often be found on a red carpet or at a late-night guitar pull.