Brett Young and Boyz II Men’s CMT Crossroads Reunion at the CMT Music Awards

The two ignited the stage with a unique mashup of Young’s “Here Tonight” and one of the R&B group most popular hits, “Water Runs Dry,” a song Young often covers on tour.

“Boyz II Men was so present and prevalent in my life when I started writing songs,” Young told CMT.com backstage at their CMT Crossroads concert. “Every once in a while, when you guys sing your solos I can tell who’s who, but when you’re singing together, it’s like who’s doing what right now? It pushed me as a singer before I even knew it was doing that.”

“A lot of songs we sing have country intonations,” Boyz II Men’s Wanya Morris added. “Who’s to say ‘Water Runs Dry’ couldn’t be a country record? When Brett sings it, it sure sounds country to me.”

The two acts shared a nomination for CMT performance of the year for “Motownphilly” from their CMT Crossroads.

Since the Crossroads premiere in March, “Here Tonight” became Young’s fourth No. 1 on Billboard’s country airplay chart. He debuted the video for “Catch” with CMT.com on Monday (June 3).

Boyz II Men resume their 2019 tour tonight (June 6) in Rohnert Park, Calif.

