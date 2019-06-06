Our hearts go out to country singer Granger Smith and his family today (June 6), while they are coping with a devastating loss. Smith shared the story of how his youngest son River Kelly died in a tragic accident.

“I have to deliver unthinkable news. We’ve lost our youngest son, River Kelly Smith. Following a tragic accident, and despite doctor’s best efforts, he was unable to be revived. Amber and I made the decision to say our last goodbyes and donate his organs so that other children will be given a second chance at life. Our family is devastated and heartbroken, but we take solace in knowing he is with his Heavenly Father. Riv was special. Everyone that met him knew that immediately. The joy he brought to our lives cannot be expressed and his light will be forever in our hearts. If there are words to say more, I cannot find them in this moment. Love the ones close to you. There has never been a more difficult moment for us than this,” Smith wrote on Instagram. “In lieu of flowers or gifts, please send donations to Dell Children’s Medical Center in River’s name. The doctors, nurses and staff have been incredible.”

Smith and his wife Amber have two older children, London, 6, and Lincoln, 4. And the whole family has played a part in Smith’s music and his videos for years. You can even see River in Smith’s “Happens Like That” video, when he falls from heaven and into Smith’s arms.



To find out more about organ donation, and to sign up to be an organ donor, visit Donate Life America.




