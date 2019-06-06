TV Luke Combs Shuts Down CMT Music Awards with “Beer Never Broke My Heart” Combs Ascends As an All-Purpose Finale by Edward Morris 42m ago Embedded from media.mtvnservices.com. </noscript> </div> Luke Combs was a resounding show closer at Wednesday’s (June 5) 2019 CMT Music Awards with this testimonial to the soothing properties of brew. Little Big Town, immersed in game of beer pong, gave him the proper intro, and Combs thereafter stalked the stage like a Budweiser evangelist to drive the sermon home. As the song’s insistent beat kept the crowd rocking, a shower of confetti rained down, practically obscuring the beaming Combs in the process. Combs and Leon Bridges share a CMT Music Awards win for CMT performance of the year for “Beautiful Crazy” from CMT Crossroads. “I don’t know what to say. First off, to my beautiful fiance Nicole, thank you for inspiring this song,” he said. He also gave a shout-out to his co-writers Wyatt Durrette and Robert Williford for writing the song with him and Bridges for his performance. “Make some noise for this cat right here,” Bridges added. “Thanks for allowing me to be a part of your beautiful song, my brother.” Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for CMT John Shearer/Getty Images for CMT Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT Jason Davis/WireImage Edward Morris Edward Morris is a veteran of country music journalism. He lives in Nashville, Tennessee, and is a frequent contributor to CMT.com.