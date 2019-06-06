TV “The Daughters” Lyrics Pour on the Drama for Little Big Town Darius Rucker Calls It "One of the Most Powerful Songs in Country Music" by Edward Morris 1h ago Embedded from media.mtvnservices.com. </noscript> </div> “This is one of the most powerful songs in country music.” That’s what Darius Rucker said at Wednesday’s (June 5) 2019 CMT Music Awards as he introduced Little Big Town’s “The Daughters” and wished his own two daughters well in a world that is seldom kind to their gender. It would have been hard for the quartet to top their performance of the song earlier this year on the ACM Awards, in which they were backed by a troupe of willowy dancers providing an ironic contrast to the hard realities being sung about. So in this performance, LBT played it simple. Standing under a world globe with four beams of light shining down, the group let the eloquent lyrics provide the drama. Their voices were almost lullaby soft, but their words were withering, “I’ve heard of God the son and God the father /I’m still looking for a God for the daughters.” Little Big Town hosted the ceremony for a second consecutive year. They also opened the show with Thomas Rhett and Trombone Shorty on “Don’t Threaten Me With a Good Time.” John Shearer/Getty Images for CMT John Shearer/Getty Images for CMT Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT John Shearer/Getty Images for CMT John Shearer/Getty Images for CMT John Shearer/Getty Images for CMT Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT John Shearer/Getty Images for CMT Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for CMT Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT John Shearer/Getty Images for CMT Edward Morris Edward Morris is a veteran of country music journalism. He lives in Nashville, Tennessee, and is a frequent contributor to CMT.com.