Luke Bryan Tour Descends on 2019 CMT Music Awards

It was the first live TV performance since the kickoff of his new Sunset Repeat Tour over the weekend in Camden, N.J. with Cole Swindell and Jon Langston.

The backdrop against which Bryan sang this rustic make-out ditty looked less like a small town and more like a set for West Side Story, complete with multi-story buildings, lighted windows, balconies and outside staircase.

Still, it worked well for Bryan’s declamatory style. He insinuated himself slowly down the long staircase, edging past a covey of wish-fulfillment beauties and outlining his notion of a cozy evening: “That dress needs to come off/That hair needs to come down/Friday nights need to do what Friday nights need to do.”

Bryan still affects the farm boy look — baseball cap, long tail shirt and jeans. Judging from the crowd’s thunderous response the uniform is still working its magic.

