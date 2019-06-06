TV Maren Morris and Sheryl Crow Ignite the 2019 CMT Music Awards Collaborate Live For the First Time by Edward Morris 43m ago Embedded from media.mtvnservices.com. </noscript> </div> Maren Morris was all glamor and Sheryl Crow all business in this pairing on Wednesday’s (June 5) 2019 CMT Music Awards. Dressed in a short white, off-the-shoulder gown, Morris was romance, while Crow, more casually clad in a work shirt and tight-legged jeans, was all about getting even. Little Big Town’s Kimberly Schlapman and Karen Fairchild gave Morris a glowing introduction, after which she sat spotlighted on steps to begin her song about finding her ideal: “Baby, baby, you’re my color/Custom made/Think I finally discovered/You’re my perfect shade.” After she finished her tribute, Crow came in from the wings to present an entirely different perspective. Aiming her ire at the guy who’s spurned her and predicted her a bleak romantic future, she declares, “It wouldn’t take much to prove you wrong/I got my mind made up and my high heels on.” Morris, who, along with Stevie Nicks, recorded this song with Crow, alternated verses and provided crystalline harmonies. “Shade” is from Morris’ GIRL and “Prove You Wrong” is from Crow’s forthcoming and final album, THREADS. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for CMT Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT ohn Shearer/Getty Images for CMT Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT John Shearer/Getty Images for CMT Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for CMT Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT Edward Morris Edward Morris is a veteran of country music journalism. He lives in Nashville, Tennessee, and is a frequent contributor to CMT.com.