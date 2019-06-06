Maren Morris and Sheryl Crow Ignite the 2019 CMT Music Awards

</noscript> </div>

Dressed in a short white, off-the-shoulder gown, Morris was romance, while Crow, more casually clad in a work shirt and tight-legged jeans, was all about getting even.

Little Big Town’s Kimberly Schlapman and Karen Fairchild gave Morris a glowing introduction, after which she sat spotlighted on steps to begin her song about finding her ideal: “Baby, baby, you’re my color/Custom made/Think I finally discovered/You’re my perfect shade.”

After she finished her tribute, Crow came in from the wings to present an entirely different perspective. Aiming her ire at the guy who’s spurned her and predicted her a bleak romantic future, she declares, “It wouldn’t take much to prove you wrong/I got my mind made up and my high heels on.”

Morris, who, along with Stevie Nicks, recorded this song with Crow, alternated verses and provided crystalline harmonies.

“Shade” is from Morris’ GIRL and “Prove You Wrong” is from Crow’s forthcoming and final album, THREADS.

