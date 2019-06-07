The #SeeHerHearHer Movement Picks Up Steam in Nashville

The days and nights leading up to the CMT Music Awards are all about music, more music, and the people who make it. And this year, it was also all about her.

The #SeeHerHearHer movement was alive and well in Nashville with a live artist-in-the-round performance at the True Music Room on Tuesday night (June 4). Some of country’s brightest new artists — Erin Enderlin, Lindsay Ell and Clare Dunn –- took the stage at the intimate venue for a night of songs and stories hosted by CMT Hot 20’s Marley Sherwood.

Citi and SeeHer partnered with CMT for Tuesday night’s show as well as the red carpet walk on Wednesday evening before the CMT Music Awards got started. The conversations with the country pioneer Tanya Tucker and the celebrated newcomer Brandi Carlisle focused on what women are doing to create more balance in the heavily-dominated male entertainment world. And CMT’s Katie Cook was there on the red carpet to ask all the right questions during her artist interviews about the #SeeHerHearHer movement.

“I don’t understand why anybody would think a woman couldn’t do a job a man could do.” – @tanya_tucker on the #CMTawards red carpet@CitiBank believes in the power of women in music. #SeeHerHearHer pic.twitter.com/b043ouqfvL — CMT (@CMT) June 6, 2019

The #SeeHer campaign has been around since 2016 with a commitment to increasing accurate portrayals of girls and women in advertising and entertainment, and #SeeHerHearHer is working with Citi to be especially focused on creating more opportunities for women in music.