How the CMT Music Awards Just Keep Getting Sweeter

If you watched the CMT Music Awards on Wednesday night (June 5), you probably noticed that some of the country stars took things outside.

Both Dan + Shay and Toby Keith brought their performances to the streets just outside Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. So the fans who packed onto Lower Broadway could catch Dan + Shay’s live performance of “All to Myself” and Keith’s first-ever live performance of his brand new song, “That’s Country, Bro.”

And if you were in that country crowd by the outdoor stage set up in the heart of honky-tonk row, you might have had someone hand you a sample of HERSHEY’S Milk Chocolate with REESE’S PIECES candy, because Hershey’s was the official sponsor of CMT’s outdoor stage. How sweet is that?

Besides the main show going on outdoors during the CMT Music Awards broadcast, Hershey’s also set up the crazy popular Karaoke RV parked outside the Bridgestone Arena to give country fans their own chance to be a star. It was parked in the plaza at Lower Broadway and 5th Avenue leading up to the Awards, and hundreds of hopefuls had a chance to belt out their sweetest go-to country karaoke songs.

Watch Dan + Shay and Toby Keith on the Hershey’s stage below:

