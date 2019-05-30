Pedigree Rolls Out the Blue Carpet for Him and His Dogtourage

Did Doug the Pug Just Steal the Show at the CMT Music Awards?

Sorry, country stars. But one of the biggest celebs to walk the CMT Music Awards blue carpet on Wednesday night (June 5) was only about a foot tall, with a furry belly, floppy black ears and deep, dark eyes. Did you see him?

Watch @itsdougthepug on the #CMTawards red carpet hanging with all our fav celebs thanks to @PedigreeUS! pic.twitter.com/oUgzSy4wem — CMT (@CMT) June 8, 2019

Doug the Pug, the Nashville-based social media darling, was on the carpet with Hunter Hayes, and he spent the evening working the room and mingling with fans before settling on the podium custom built for him. In his Instagram post from the night, he shared a gallery of pictures of the stars who moved in for a selfie: Julia Michaels, Chris Lane, Lauren Bushnell, Cassadee Pope, Sam Palladio and more.

(And who was he wearing? Doug was styled by Swirly Queen Designs, who had him in a special double denim harness handmade just for the special occasion.)

Doug was taking part in the CMT Music Awards thanks to Pedigree. And before hitting the carpet leading in to the show, Hayes and Doug the Pug stopped by the Nashville Humane Association for a visit, and to find the perfect dogtourage — a group of adoptable shelter dogs — for the big night. Those dogs have since found their forever homes. To learn more about pet adoption, click here. (link to pedigree.com/adopt)