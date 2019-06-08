PHOTOS: Carrie Underwood Closes CMA Fest Day Two with Joan Jett

Carrie Underwood’s music has always had an element of punk attitude. And it was on full display when she closed day two of CMA Fest’s nightly concerts at Nissan Stadium on Friday (June 7).

Joan Jett was Underwood’s surprise guest for a medley of classics that included “I Hate Myself for Loving You,” “Bad Reputation,” “Crimson and Clover,” “Fresh Start” and “I Love Rock ‘n Roll.”

Like opening night, each headliner had 30 minutes to perform leaving only enough time for the hits.

Brantley Gilbert and Lindsey Ell surprised the audience with “What Happens in a Small Town.” Thomas Rhett and Jon Pardi shared the spotlight for “Beer Can’t Fix.” Dan + Shay had one of the loudest crowd singalongs as Shay Mooney and Dan Smyers rolled through the material that changed their lives forever including “Tequila,” “Speechless,” “How Not To” and “All to Myself.”

Eric Church arranged a series of his biggest songs for a 30-minute acoustic medley that bookended with “Mistress Named Music” and featured “Springsteen,” “Pledge Allegiance to the Hag” and “Drink in My Hand,” among others.

Little Big Town packed their set with their signature songs “Pontoon,” “Boondocks,” “Girl Crush” and their latest single, “The Daughters.”

The night kicked off with a performance of the National Anthem by Lindsay Ell and an opening performance by Jo Dee Messina.

Saturday’s (June 8) Nissan Stadium performers are Billy Ray Cyrus, Brett Young, Miranda Lambert & Pistol Annies, Luke Combs, Dierks Bentley and Tim McGraw.

CMT Digital is on the ground in the photo pit capturing exclusive up-close-and-personal footage each concert every night. Follow CMT on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter to keep up with CMT at CMA Fest.