PHOTOS: Billy Ray Cyrus, Lil Nas X and Keith Urban Bring “Old Town Road” to CMA Fest Night Three

Hell hath no fury than approximately 40,000 country fans demanding “Old Town Road.”

Billy Ray Cyrus was high-fiving people in the front row at Nissan Stadium after performing his timeless earworm “Achy Breaky Heart” when the crowd’s soft chant for the Lil Nas X collaboration escalated into an audible roar on night three of CMA Fest.

Cyrus fulfilled their request later in the night when the 20-year-old Atlanta native appeared onstage decked out in a bright orange suit and cowboy hat to perform the runaway smash with Cyrus and Keith Urban on banjo. The overwhelming audience response was a true exhibition of one song’s power.

Tim McGraw closed day three with his biggest hits, “Real Good Man” with Luke Combs and new songs “Thought About You” and Hallelujahville.” At one point during his performance, McGraw noticed Randy Travis sitting in the front row and sang a portion of “On the Other Hand.”

Tenille Townes joined Dierks Bentley onstage for Trisha Yearwood’s “She’s in Love with the Boy,” Deana Carter’s “Strawberry Wine” and Bentley’s “Different for Girls.”

Miranda Lambert was fire personified when she ran through a series of signature songs including “Kerosene,” “White Liar,” “Mama’s Broken Heart” and the world premiere of her newest song, “Locomotive.” Pistol Annies performed two selections: “Hell on Heels” and Interstate Gospel’s “Sugar Daddy.”

With his powerhouse vocals on full display, Luke Combs was arguably the night’s loudest act with his hit-filled set that included “Beautiful Crazy,” “Hurricane” and “Beer Never Broke My Heart.”

Brett Young was backed by a full Nissan Stadium choir as he crooned through his breakout songs, “Sleep Without You,” “In Case You Didn’t Know,” “Mercy” and “Here Tonight.”

During his 30-minute set, Cyrus covered Johnny Cash, The Georgia Satellites, sang “Some Gave All” and lead the crowd in a massive singalong to “Achy Breaky Heart.”

Kixstart performances by Kassi Ashton, Jameson Rodgers, Travis Denning and a stirring National Anthem by Runaway June started the night.

The CMA Fest finale is tonight (June 9) with headliners Chris Janson, Old Dominion, Maren Morris, Keith Urban and Luke Bryan.