Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

So, CMA Fest happened. And when that happens, it seems like the whole world is a country fan. Even the country stars themselves, as evidenced by the Brothers Osborne’s post about Brooks & Dunn being downright great. Blake Shelton also took a classic grainy and poorly lit photo from the side stage. Kelsea Ballerini, too, was also the superfan in all of us when she decided to hit the streets of Nashville on a pedal tavern with her best friends.

Elsewhere, Carrie Underwood felt like a rebel for eating pickles for breakfast when what she really wanted was a donut. Dierks Bentley nailed the obligatory spontaneous band shot. Brett Eldredge watched the sun set over Chicago with his Snuggie squad. Lady Antebellum had the very best kind of photo shoot fail. Carly Pearce came up with the best caption for a stage shot. Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany was looking for inspiration for her baby girl’s bedroom. Miranda Lambert continued her mission to find forever homes for shelter dogs all over the country. And Brad Paisley let some athletes pinch hit for guitar techs.

Still can’t believe I got to meet and take a picture with him last night!!! Really cool. pic.twitter.com/Bm0qxiKPk2 — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) June 9, 2019

Pedal taverning around Nashville with my best friends all in red lipstick celebrating Miss Me More and LIVING MY BEST LIFE — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) June 9, 2019

*Finds out it’s #NationalDoughnutDay *Eats dill pickle chips at 9:30AM *Totally feels like a rebel — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) June 7, 2019

When you don’t know where the camera is…this is what you get. LOL! So much fun at the #SpotifyHouse this afternoon!! pic.twitter.com/MSEuJmt5LI — Lady Antebellum (@ladyantebellum) June 9, 2019

When someone says there no wine… https://t.co/F42wALcyM2 — Carly Pearce (@carlypearce) June 8, 2019