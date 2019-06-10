Lee Brice Can Look Back on “Believe It Or Not” Milestones

Since releasing his first single in 2007, songwriter and recording artist Lee Brice has carved out a career that’s been peppered with “believe it or not” moments — you know, those situations that sound either too good or too weird to be true but really are.

Brice, who on Monday (June 10) confronts a 40-candle birthday cake, has four studio albums and 14 singles to his credit. Four of those singles went No. 1, and seven others made it into the Top 10. His latest was last year’s “Rumor,” which reached No. 6.

As a songwriter, Brice has had material recorded by several major artists, among them Kenny Chesney, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean, Charles Esten (of the TV series Nashville) and Eli Young Band — plus one more big name that leads us to Brice’s first dazzler: