Looking Back on Sturgill Simpson’s Fabled CMA Protest

In 2014, he followed High Top Mountain with a second DIY collection, Metamodern Sounds in Country Music (a cheeky reference to Ray Charles’ 1962 classic, Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music). A cut from the album, “Turtles All the Way Down,” netted Simpson the song of the year trophy at the 2015 Americana Music Awards, where he had earlier been voted top emerging artist.

Atlantic Records signed Simpson and in 2016 released his A Sailor’s Guide to Earth, all the songs on which, save one, Simpson wrote. The album earned him Grammy nominations for album of the year and best country album, the latter of which he won.

Which brings us to Simpson’s CMA stunt.

Feeling that a Grammy win for best country album should at least garner him an invitation to the 2017 awards gala, Simpson was understandably piqued when no invitation arrived.

So on the same night and at the same time other stars were inside Bridgestone Arena, Simpson set up shop on the plaza outside with his guitar, amplifier and open guitar case for tips. To spread his message, he broadcast about 35 minutes of his singing and talking with passersby on Facebook Live.

Naturally, enough, he displayed protests signs as well, one of which read, “Struggling country singer… Anything helps (all donations go to the ACLU). God Bless America.”

Apart from creating a footnote to music history, Simpson also reportedly raked in $13 for the American Civil Liberties Union. Waylon Jennings, the old “outlaw” to whose vocal style Simpson’s is often compared, would have been proud.