Looking Back on Sturgill Simpson’s Fabled CMA Protest

Whatever his other achievements have been or may be, Sturgill Simpson will probably forever be remembered by Music Row insiders for the stunt he pulled during the 2017 CMA Awards show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. We’ll get back to that in a moment.
In the interim, let’s raise a glass to the intrepid troubadour on his 41st birthday (Saturday, June 8).
Simpson emerged quietly on the country music scene without being extruded through the usual star-making machinery. In fact, he was guesting on A Prairie Home Companion before many on Music Row ever heard of him.
A native of eastern Kentucky, Simpson began his musical career in Oregon in the early 2000s. After he moved to Utah, where he worked full-time for Union Pacific Railroad, he continued playing the amateur circuits around Salt Lake City.