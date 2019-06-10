WATCH: Lee Brice and Rita Wilson (and Love and Acceptance)

Nashville, as it turns out, is all about accelerating acceptance.

That much was obvious from the celebrity and fan turnout at this year’s Concert for Love & Acceptance on June 6 at the Wildhorse Saloon in downtown Nashville. The 5th annual event — put together with GLAAD, the world’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) media advocacy organization — is now officially the biggest LGBTQ country music event.

So it’s no wonder that so many artists signed on to be part of it any way they could.

Country singer Ty Herndon and CMT’s Cody Alan were there to co-host the concert. And onstage, Lee Brice, Rita Wilson, Hunter Hayes, Daughtry, Gavin DeGraw, Chely Wright, Billy Gilman, Antigone Rising, Tyler Rich, Mickey Guyton and more took turns sharing songs and stories. And then backstage, artists like Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Gretchen Wilson were there to show their support for the event.

A 25-year veteran of the country music world, Herdon chose to close the concert with his debut song from 1995, “What Mattered Most.” But it turned out to be kind of a new old song. After coming out in 2014, Herndon recently re-recorded the hit song with updated lyrics and all male pronouns. “The way I wish I could’ve sung it then,” he has said of the alternative version.

