Five at Five: CMT Hits Carolina Country Music Fest + Randy Houser and Wife Tatiana Welcome a Son

Give us a minute, and we’ll give you everything you need to know in country music. It’s your new fix for all the latest headlines in one place. Here’s what you need to know for Monday (June 10):
CMT Hits Carolina Country Fest
CMT Hot 20 Countdown and fans showed their true dedication to country music when they weathered some storms at Myrtle Beach’s Carolina Country Music Fest over the weekend. Performers including Dierks Bentley, Florida Georgia Line and Thomas Rhett rocked the beachside event for four days, and Hot 20 was there filming all the action for an upcoming episode. CMT Hot 20 Countdown airs Saturdays and Sundays at 9 a.m. ET.
Randy Houser and Wife Tatiana Welcome Huckleberry RandolphView this post on Instagram
My beautiful and brave wife, Tatiana and I are very proud to announce the birth of our little man, Huckleberry Randolph Houser. Huck was born on June 9th, 2019 and weighed in at 7 lbs. 6 oz. He’s handsome, healthy, and happy and we couldn’t be more excited to get him home and start the next chapter of our lives together with him.
Congratulations go out to Houser and his wife Tatiana on the birth of their first child, a son they’ve named Huckleberry Randolph Houser. This is Houser’s second son joining his seven-year-old West. Huckleberry was welcomed to the world Sunday (June 9).
Bonnaroo 2019 Is About to Sell OutEmbedded from www.youtube.com.
According to the Tennessean, Bonnaroo 2019 running June 13-16 in Manchester, Tenn. is about to have its first sell-out since 2013. Kacey Musgraves, Maren Morris, Ruston Kelly, Brandi Carlile, John Prine and Trampled By Turtles will represent country and Americana at the all-genre event. The Grand Ole Opry will return with special guests for a Thursday night (June 13) set following its 2018 debut.
Midland’s Let It Roll Gets an International Tour
Midland’s Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy and Mark Wystrach revealed the initial 18 cities on their forthcoming Let It Roll tour starting Sept. 17 in New York City. The schedule includes Australian performances with Tim McGraw and sets at the C2C Festival. Tickets go on sale Friday (June 14) at 10 a.m. local time through Midland’s website. Let It Roll, the group’s sophomore album, arrives Aug 23.
Thomas Rhett Brings Center Point Road to CMA Fest
