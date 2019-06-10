Five at Five: CMT Hits Carolina Country Music Fest + Randy Houser and Wife Tatiana Welcome a Son

View this post on Instagram

My beautiful and brave wife, Tatiana and I are very proud to announce the birth of our little man, Huckleberry Randolph Houser. Huck was born on June 9th, 2019 and weighed in at 7 lbs. 6 oz. He’s handsome, healthy, and happy and we couldn’t be more excited to get him home and start the next chapter of our lives together with him.