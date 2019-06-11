Five at Five: Five Times CMA Fest Spread Some Good

Charles Esten Rocks for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

This was an incredible 4 days of #CMAFest2019 . Thank you, @CountryMusic ! Thank you to my bands. And a huge THANK YOU to every single fan that came out to see us play!✨✨ https://t.co/2WUbk3tUl4 pic.twitter.com/NvR6ZgSYXm

In case you missed it, no one had more fun at CMA Fest than Charles Esten. His Light the Summer Night benefit concert at Nashville’s 3rd & Lindsley supported the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and hosted performances by Eric Paslay, Deana Carter, the Adelaides, Jillian Cardarelli and Taylor Noelle. He also got to play the Forever Country Stage twice after his first set on Friday (June 7) was cut short due to inclement weather.