Five at Five: Five Times CMA Fest Spread Some Good

On Saturday (June 8), more than 1,300 fans joined Miranda Lambert and Bev Lambert’s mile-long MuttNation Mutt March in Nashville to raise awareness for shelter pet adoption. The MuttNation Foundation’s accompanying adoption drive at CMA’s Xfinity Fan Fair X saw 61 rescues from the Nashville Humane Association find new forever homes. 2019 marks the organization’s 10th anniversary. Since its inception, the MuttNation team has worked directly with communities in times of natural disaster and has provided millions of dollars to help rescue thousands of animals.
Darius & Friends 2019 Breaks Records for St. Jude
The sold-out 2019 Darius & Friends benefit concert at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium last week raised more than $425,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, bringing the event’s all-time total raised for the Memphis hospital to more than $2 million. The night included performances by Jimmie Allen, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Sheryl Crow, Travis Denning, Brett Young and surprise guests Charles Kelley.
Charles Esten Rocks for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
In case you missed it, no one had more fun at CMA Fest than Charles Esten. His Light the Summer Night benefit concert at Nashville’s 3rd & Lindsley supported the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and hosted performances by Eric Paslay, Deana Carter, the Adelaides, Jillian Cardarelli and Taylor Noelle. He also got to play the Forever Country Stage twice after his first set on Friday (June 7) was cut short due to inclement weather.
Erin Oprea Workout with Carly Pearce and Amy Brown Supports CMA FoundationRyan Sims
Over 200 exercisers got their sweat on with celebrity trainer Erin Oprea, Carly Pearce and the Bobby Bones Show’s Amy Brown during Oprea’s tabata style workouts on Saturday (June 8) in Nashville. Proceeds from the sold-out fitness event at the Music City Center supported music education through the CMA Foundation.
CMA Fest 2020’s On-sale DateJason Kempin/Getty Images)
The thousands of country fans who flocked to Nashville’s CMA Fest over the weekend are still coming down from the nonstop country fun they had last week. Four-day passes for CMA Fest 2020 running June 4-7 go on sale Aug. 2 through the event’s website. Artist who perform at CMA Fest donate their time so ticket proceeds can directly support music programs nationwide through the CMA Foundation.
