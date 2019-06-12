The Morning After Luke Combs’ Opry Invitation

"It Cannot Be Surpassed," He Says of the Honor

Who else woke up this morning thinking they’d dreamed that Luke Combs had been invited to join the Grand Ole Opry last night? 🙋

Good news. It was absolutely not a dream. It’s very, very real. And very, very well-deserved.

When Combs was on the Opry stage on Tuesday night (June 11), Chris Janson, Craig Morgan and John Conlee made the grand ole ask in front of the whole Opry crowd, causing Combs to break down in some combination of genuine shock and overwhelming emotion and very believable disbelief.

“We just want to touch you. What a career this guy is having. It is incredible. You all know that. We all know that. The Grand Ole Opry wants you to know that we just love you,” Conlee first told Combs when he, Janson and Morgan surrounded him after his performance. Then together, all three men asked, “How would you like to be the next member of the Grand Ole Opry?”

BREAKING: @lukecombs has just been invited by @cmorganmusic, @janson_chris, and John Conlee to become the newest member of the Grand Ole #Opry! pic.twitter.com/ua8FSTMPBD — Grand Ole Opry (@opry) June 12, 2019

So proud to have the honor to get to invite my friend @lukecombs to be the new youngest living member @opry Congrats & welcome to the family. Love ya buddy. — Chris Janson (@janson_chris) June 12, 2019

“This is the absolute feather in my cap for me as far as career goals. It is the absolute No. 1 thing for me. It cannot be surpassed. It’s something I’ve dreamed about since I made my debut. It’s such a storied thing. I was like, ‘I will do whatever it takes to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry.’ I just can’t believe it. It doesn’t feel real,” Combs said after he said “Yes” to the Opry invite.

According to the Tennessean, Combs was not expecting this this early in his career. Especially when you consider that it was only about five years ago that he first arrived in Nashville and nobody would touch him with a ten-foot pole. Some even told him of “Hurricane” and “When It Rains It Pours,” “Man, the songs just aren’t that great.”

“You just never think it’s going to happen,” Combs said at the Opry. “When they asked, I literally couldn’t believe it. I didn’t even know what to say. There’s nothing to say but yes, and I didn’t even say yes. I just cried the whole time. Let me go on the record and say, ‘Yes.’”

Combs next tour stop is in Buffalo, NY on Friday (June 14).