Kacey Musgraves and Katy Perry’s Friendship Was Realized at CMT Crossroads

</noscript> </div>

Musgraves had just landed her first Grammy wins for best country album and best country song for her debut album, Same Trailer Different Park, and its lead single, “Merry Go’ Round,” respectively. Her summer tour schedule included support performances with Zac Brown Band, Lady Antebellum and Willie Nelson’s co-headlining tour with Alison Krauss & Union Station featuring Jerry Douglas.

Perry was one of Musgraves’ more adamant fans outside country music and booked her to open on the 2014 Prismatic tour, Musgraves’ first international tour in pop. Perry was dominating the pop world with her 2013 album, Prism, which had irresistible hits “Roar,” “Unconditionally,” “Dark Horse” and “Birthday,” and followed contributions that made her a superstar, One of the Boys and Teenage Dream.

When their CMT Crossroads premiered on this date (June 13) in 2014, it would be the first time the two artists immersed themselves in their music and delivered new interpretations of the songs that contributed to their rise. The set list included “Follow Your Arrow,” “Teenage Dream,” and Dolly Parton’s “Here You Come Again,” the latter of which they would sing with Parton herself at 2019’s 61st annual Grammy Awards.

Today, Musgraves and Perry continue to rock onstage and off; the last time the two collaborated was for a photo opportunity at last month’s camp-themed Met Gala.

Musgraves is the reigning album of the year winner from the 2019 Grammy Awards. She has a Saturday (June 15) performance at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn.

Perry’s new single “Never Really Over” was released May 31.

Here are some of our favorite moments of their friendship evolution: