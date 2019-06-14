Five at Five: FGL Share Remix + Trisha Yearwood Plots Tour

Give us a minute, and we’ll give you everything you need to know that’s going on in country music. It’s your best fix for all the latest headlines in one place. Here’s what you need to know for Friday (June 14):
Florida Georgia Line Remix Things Up
Thought we’d give y’all a little somethin to celebrate tour kick off!!! Recorded acoustic versions of “Talk You Out Of It” and “Cruise” peep that link: https://t.co/ctl0GbyISa pic.twitter.com/UibizW310t
— Florida Georgia Line (@FLAGALine) June 14, 2019
The country duo’s current single, “Talk You Out of It,” is getting a very sexy remix. The stripped-down take on their latest song — penned by Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Jameson Rodgers and Alysa Vanderheym — is available now wherever fine music is sold.
Trisha Yearwood Plans Fall Tour
Announcing Every Girl on Tour!
Hit RT if YOU are as excited as we are! Tickets ON SALE June 21, 10am local time. Details ➡️ https://t.co/T0ZPkrECNx -TeamTY #EveryGirl pic.twitter.com/jJpPbByBwd
— Trisha Yearwood (@trishayearwood) June 14, 2019
It’s been a minute since Trisha Yearwood hit the road on her own. Actually, it’s been five years. So thank God she’s kicking off a brand new tour in October. She’ll launch the tour with a special three-night engagement with the Nashville Symphony at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center and will hit more than 20 cities after that. Tickets go on sale on June 21.
Julie Roberts Makes a Fan Request
Have you been inspired by my new song? We want to create a video with you! Send a short clip saying "I Couldn't Make _____ Love Me" ❤️
Whether it's an ex, a job, a boss, loved one, etc. We want to hear whatever it is! Send your short clip to JulieNewMusic@Gmail.com by 6/17! pic.twitter.com/oNdm3as6Jm
— Julie Roberts (@TheJulieRoberts) June 13, 2019
Julie Roberts wants to know: Is it your ex, your job, your boss, or someone else entirely that makes you relate to her new song “I Couldn’t Make You Love Me”? And she’s asked that fans and followers fill in the blank in a short video and send it to her at JulieNewMusic@Gmail.com. It’s been a while since Roberts has made a music video, and we are beyond eager to see what comes next.
Brantley Gilbert Gets Honest with His KidsEmbedded from www.youtube.com.
With a little boy at home and a baby girl on the way, Brantley Gilbert is ready to be honest with both of them. “One of these days my son and future daughter are gonna realize I’m no superhero,” Gilbert posted. “When I have to tell them I’m not the man that hung the moon, if I’ve done my job right, they’ll know to hit their knees to find the Man who did.” He penned the “Man That Hung The Moon” at home in one sitting.
Ashley McBryde Was All About That Brass
“I was a French horn player, I went to college on a French horn scholarship!" Every kid in school should be able to make music as part of their education. Ashley is partnering with @CMT and @VH1SaveTheMusic to bring a band program to a New Orleans school in need! -Team Ashley pic.twitter.com/wM0LAa9DC0
— Ashley McBryde (@AshleyMcBryde) June 14, 2019
File this under How Did I Not Know This? Before Eric Church introduced the world to the power of Ashley McBryde, and she went on to win fans and awards with her truly country music, she was all about the brass. “I was a French horn player. I went to college on a French horn scholarship! Every kid in school should be able to make music as part of their education,” she told CMT. That’s why she’s partnering with CMT and VH1’s Save the Music initiative to bring a band program to a New Orleans school in need.
