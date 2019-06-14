Grand Ole Opry Returns to Bonnaroo 2019 with Steve Earle, Ricky Skaggs

Tennessee is really showing off for all the thousands of folks camping out at the sold-out Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester.

The weather is perfection with sunny skies for days, zero oppressive heat, summer bugs buzzing louder than the generators powering the stages, and the chill in the night air makes for a cozy camping experience under the stars.

Known for its all-star super jams, the 2019 event delivered within its first three hours with the return of the Grand Ole Opry at That Tent. Host Bill Cody emceed the concert which featured mini sets by artists representing all of country music’s subgenres. Old Crow Medicine Show, a band that has performed at every Bonnaroo since its inception in 2002, kicked it off with the Opry Square Dancers. Then reigning Americana instrumentalist of the year Molly Tuttle slew with her mystifying guitar playing. Morgan Evans had the packed crowd singing along to every word of “Kiss Somebody” and “Day Drunk.” Riders In the Sky received the same fan love when they lit into their contributions to the Toy Story soundtrack. Steve Earle and the Dukes had the whole place rocking with “So You Wanna Be an Outlaw” and “Mountain,” the latter of which has been covered by Del McCoury Band and Levon Helm.

Wendy Moten was pure fire when she sang the Ernest Tubb classic “Drivin’ Nails in My Coffin.” East Tennessee native Ashley Monroe felt right at home in her smoldering performance of “Hands On You.” For the finale, Earle returned to join Ricky Skaggs on “Hillbilly Highway.”

Other country and Americana moments are happening throughout the festival are happening at the main stages with performances by Kacey Musgraves, Maren Morris and Brandi Carlile. Nashville’s prolific songwriting community has a premiere designated space at Plaza 7’s The Ville in general camping. Nashville’s Monday night songwriter series Whiskey Jam took over the Ville on night one with performances by Stealing Oceans, The Brummies, Kassi Ashton, Charlotte Sands and Tony Lucca.

Enjoy scenes of the Opry at Bonnaroo: