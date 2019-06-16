Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

I don’t know exactly how Keith Urban celebrated Father’s Day. (Actually, that’s not true. He posted that he and his wife Nicole Kidman had been to see Hadestown in New York City.) But I do have my mother’s intuition, and it leads me to believe that seeing his two daughters’ names in the TV credits for Sunday night’s (June 16) episode of Big Little Lies had to feel pretty cool for Urban.

Elsewhere last weekend, Carrie Underwood was also celebrating her husband Mike Fisher — and all the loving dads out there — on Father’s Day. Jake Owen, too, was reveling in how it felt to be a father to his daughter Pearl and then later, just what it meant to have such a good role model for fatherhood. Kelsea Ballerini put her own dad in the spotlight, for teaching her how to love spaghetti, Frank Sinatra and Jeeps. Brad Paisley threw back to that moment when he went from something’s missing to a family. Jason Aldean, father of four, celebrated his own dad, and his wife Brittany celebrated all the fathers in her life. Lee Brice was happily surrounded with his kids for Father’s Day. And Miranda Lambert was grateful for all the things her father has taught her: how to play a guitar, write a song, handle a gun, and stand strong in who she is.

Also, Faith Hill shared a picture of her own father with her husband Tim McGraw, while McGraw continued to celebrate the influence music has had on America.

And in unrelated weekend news, Maren Morris had a new ’do for ’Roo.

Pretty sweet way to spend Father’s Day weekend. Pearl is my saving grace. I don’t know what I ever did to deserve a gift like her in my life. pic.twitter.com/4Rk6o888j0 — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) June 16, 2019

Happy Father’s Day y’all… I’ve been a very fortunate and lucky man blessed with many beautiful things in this life. There is absolutely no greater accomplishment than the gift of a child and the ability to be a father. Thank you Dad for teaching me what a father is meant to be. pic.twitter.com/5ZopMfbPpq — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) June 17, 2019

Happy Father’s Day to this one. Thanks for teaching me how to play a guitar, write a song, handle a gun, and stand strong in who I am. For all the haggard songs and for all the fried eggs and bacon first thing in the morning for 35 years. #RickLambert #yallwantsomeeggs? pic.twitter.com/P9VMNzpZSk — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) June 16, 2019

One of my favorite pictures of Tim and my sweet daddy. Daddy may no longer be here on earth but he touched us all in the most profound way and we will always feel his presence. Daddy loved Tim and they shared many moments like this. Just the two of them. Happy Father’s Day pic.twitter.com/dgeRLmlPlY — Faith Hill (@FaithHill) June 17, 2019

This flag day I’m grateful for the opportunity to travel this incredible country and connect with you all. Learning more about American history and the influence of song has had a huge impact on me. #FlagDay #SongsOfAmericaBook @jmeacham pic.twitter.com/iqaluTVwwL — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) June 14, 2019