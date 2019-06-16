Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

Music

I don’t know exactly how Keith Urban celebrated Father’s Day. (Actually, that’s not true. He posted that he and his wife Nicole Kidman had been to see Hadestown in New York City.) But I do have my mother’s intuition, and it leads me to believe that seeing his two daughters’ names in the TV credits for Sunday night’s (June 16) episode of Big Little Lies had to feel pretty cool for Urban.

Elsewhere last weekend, Carrie Underwood was also celebrating her husband Mike Fisher — and all the loving dads out there — on Father’s Day. Jake Owen, too, was reveling in how it felt to be a father to his daughter Pearl and then later, just what it meant to have such a good role model for fatherhood. Kelsea Ballerini put her own dad in the spotlight, for teaching her how to love spaghetti, Frank Sinatra and Jeeps. Brad Paisley threw back to that moment when he went from something’s missing to a family. Jason Aldean, father of four, celebrated his own dad, and his wife Brittany celebrated all the fathers in her life. Lee Brice was happily surrounded with his kids for Father’s Day. And Miranda Lambert was grateful for all the things her father has taught her: how to play a guitar, write a song, handle a gun, and stand strong in who she is.

Also, Faith Hill shared a picture of her own father with her husband Tim McGraw, while McGraw continued to celebrate the influence music has had on America.

And in unrelated weekend news, Maren Morris had a new ’do for ’Roo.

