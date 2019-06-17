WATCH: Luke Combs and Lee Brice Play a Drinking Game

Never Have They Ever (Done a Lot of Crazy Things)

Is there anything better that sitting around in lawn chairs backstage before a show and drinking ice cold beers?

Yes. There is. And it’s called Never Have I Ever with Luke Combs and Lee Brice.

The two country stars and some folks from Country 106.5 WYRK kept things interesting when they had some downtime to kill before their show in Buffalo on Friday night (June 14).



There were questions regarding how to use the bathroom, how not to use the bathroom, who has golfed with who, who has seen a Madonna concert, and so on and so on. And while neither Combs or Brice won the game, the three-minute video looks like it was one of those everybody-wins situations. If I’d been there taking turns with the group, I would’ve won. I would’ve tried to get Brice and Combs to holler and swaller by saying, “Never have I ever written a song, never have I ever fallen in love with a girl, never have I ever moved to Nashville, never have I ever grown a beard, never have a I ever dipped tobacco, never have I ever lived in the Carolinas, never have I ever been nominated for a Grammy, never have I ever won a CMT Music Award.” See how easy that would be? I could go on all night long. Maybe I should challenge the guys to a rematch? If you’ve never played Never Have I Ever, some easy step-by-step instructions are here. Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville. Embedded from www.youtube.com



