Music

WATCH: Luke Combs and Lee Brice Play a Drinking Game

Never Have They Ever (Done a Lot of Crazy Things)
by 1h ago

Is there anything better that sitting around in lawn chairs backstage before a show and drinking ice cold beers?

Yes. There is. And it’s called Never Have I Ever with Luke Combs and Lee Brice.

The two country stars and some folks from Country 106.5 WYRK kept things interesting when they had some downtime to kill before their show in Buffalo on Friday night (June 14).

Embedded from www.youtube.com.