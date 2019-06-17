Recalling Waylon Jennings’ Musical Idols

Had Waylon Jennings lived forever — as a just universe would have allowed — he would haved whooped it up Saturday (June 15) on his 82nd birthday. But, alas, he left this mortal stage in 2002, when he was only 64.

Jennings was looming as a major presence in country music even before the release of the album Wanted: The Outlaws in 1976 boosted him to legendary status. By that time, he had already scored four No. 1 singles, beginning with “This Time” in 1974. But it had taken him nine years to reach that milestone.

Jennings first charted in 1965 with “That’s the Chance I’ll Have to Take,” which peaked at a disappointing No.49. He didn’t make it into the Top 5 until 1968 when “Walk On Out of My Mind” took him there.

Looking over Jennings’ 26 years of chart action (he last made the Billboard rankings in 1991 with “If I Can Find a Clean Shirt,” a duet with Willie Nelson), one thing that pops out is his penchant for saluting other singers while contextualizing himself among them.

So, as we lift a glass to “Ol’ Waylon,” let’s tune in to some of his lyrical celebrations of himself and others.