Five Things to Know in Country Music for June 17

Five at Five: Dolly Parton Digs Post Malone’s Bonnaroo Look + Shania Twain’s Las Vegas Return

Give us a minute, and we’ll give you five things you need to know in country music. It’s your new fix for all the latest headlines in one place. Here’s what you need to know for Monday (June 17):

Shania Twain Returns to Vegas The news is out!! I’m returning to Vegas this December, for my new residency ‘Let’s Go’ at @ZapposTheater! Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am PT. I am SO excited for this show, and can’t wait to see you all there ❤️ https://t.co/lzxVzpbYFH pic.twitter.com/tdmcgWGrXs — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) June 17, 2019 Shania Twain Let’s Go Vegas opens Dec. 6 at Las Vegas, Nev.’s Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood. Initial shows will run March through June, and tickets go on sale Friday (June 21) through Ticketmaster. Twain’s first Vegas residency, Still the One, ran from December 2012-December 2014.

Post Malone Rocks Dolly Parton at Bonnaroo Love the outfit from head to toe @PostMalone pic.twitter.com/Qxxhpi96NO — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) June 16, 2019 Parton totally approved of Post Malone’s outfit choice for his Saturday night (June 15) headlining set at Bonnaroo 2019. Malone’s shirt-pants uniform was adorned in hundreds of portraits of Parton as a rising star.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Books Seven Nights at the Ryman ANNOUNCEMENT: @JasonIsbell returns with the 400 Unit for his 2019 Ryman Residency – October 18, 19, 20, 22, 23, 25 & 26, 2019! Tickets on sale Friday at 10 am! pic.twitter.com/V9Hk3pJWrM — Ryman Auditorium (@theryman) June 17, 2019 Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium will host seven concerts by Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit starting Oct. 18. Tickets go on sale Friday (June 21) through the Ryman’s website.

Get Married the Bonnaroo Way Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Bonnaroo Arts And Music Festival One happy couple committed to radiating positivity together for the rest of their lives in their official Bonnaroo wedding. According to the Tennessean, the ceremony happened at the “Roo Bus” in the general campground during the 2019 event.