Five at Five: Dolly Parton Digs Post Malone’s Bonnaroo Look + Shania Twain’s Las Vegas Return

Five Things to Know in Country Music for June 17
Give us a minute, and we’ll give you five things you need to know in country music. It’s your new fix for all the latest headlines in one place. Here’s what you need to know for Monday (June 17):

  • Shania Twain Returns to Vegas

    Shania Twain Let’s Go Vegas opens Dec. 6 at Las Vegas, Nev.’s Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood. Initial shows will run March through June, and tickets go on sale Friday (June 21) through Ticketmaster. Twain’s first Vegas residency, Still the One, ran from December 2012-December 2014.

  • Post Malone Rocks Dolly Parton at Bonnaroo

    Parton totally approved of Post Malone’s outfit choice for his Saturday night (June 15) headlining set at Bonnaroo 2019. Malone’s shirt-pants uniform was adorned in hundreds of portraits of Parton as a rising star.

  • Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Books Seven Nights at the Ryman

    Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium will host seven concerts by Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit starting Oct. 18. Tickets go on sale Friday (June 21) through the Ryman’s website.

  • Get Married the Bonnaroo Way

    One happy couple committed to radiating positivity together for the rest of their lives in their official Bonnaroo wedding. According to the Tennessean, the ceremony happened at the “Roo Bus” in the general campground during the 2019 event.

