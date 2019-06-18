Why Old Dominion Will Never Be a One-Man Band

Three Dog Night had a song a long, long time ago called “One,” and was about how one is the loneliest number that you’ll ever do. And now, it sounds like Old Dominion has found a way to second that emotion.

Their latest song — “One Man Band” — is their new single, and should be playing on a country radio station near you.

The band’s frontman Matt Ramsey says that they wrote the song as a love song, but that it has a double meaning. Because it’s also about the kind of connection that Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Whit Sellers, Geoff Sprung and Brad Tursi have had with each other since first coming together in 2012.



"'One Man Band' is the first true 'love song' we've ever released. One of the things we talk about the most in this band is how we can't imagine being on this crazy ride alone. We have each other to celebrate the highs and get through the challenges with. It's one of the best parts of being a BAND," Ramsey said. The lyrics could be taken either way. The opening lyrics about flyin' solo for so long, nobody's singin' the harmony/Up there just me and my shadow, bass, no guitar, no tambourine could be about romantic love or it could be about finding the perfect guys to share the stage with. It's kind of a blessed ambiguity. "Sure, you can make music alone," Ramsey added. "But if you find people you have a chemistry with, a whole new world opens up. I think it's the same with life and love. You can go it alone. But sometimes there is another person out there that adds something to your 'music' that you would have never had on your own. "That's the show you want to take on the road. That's what this song is about."




