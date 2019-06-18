Why Old Dominion Will Never Be a One-Man Band

Three Dog Night had a song a long, long time ago called “One,” and was about how one is the loneliest number that you’ll ever do. And now, it sounds like Old Dominion has found a way to second that emotion.
Their latest song — “One Man Band” — is their new single, and should be playing on a country radio station near you.
The band’s frontman Matt Ramsey says that they wrote the song as a love song, but that it has a double meaning. Because it’s also about the kind of connection that Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Whit Sellers, Geoff Sprung and Brad Tursi have had with each other since first coming together in 2012.