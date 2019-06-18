PHOTOS: Birthday Boy Blake Shelton Through the Years

Happiest of birthdays to the one and only Blake Shelton!
Of all the many glowing compliments and attributes we could list about the “God’s Country” singer (including but not limited to: talent, good looks, charm, kindness, and humor) perhaps our favorite thing about the superstar is, well–with Shelton, what you see is what you get.
Over the years, through every win and loss, Shelton has remained the same, the same old unpredictable jokester we knew from the very beginning, only he just keeps getting better with age.
In his honor, let’s take a look back at some of our favorite moments throughout the years.
Rick Diamond/WireImage
With Trace Adkins at the 38th Annual Country Music Awards
Mark Sullivan/WireImage
Backstage at the 2005 CMT Music Awards
with buddy Kyle Busch
Rick Diamond/WireImage
Backstage at the 2007 CMT Music Awards
Rick Diamond/Getty Images
With Jamie Johnson and John Anderson at the 2009 BamaJam Music And Arts Festival
Rick Diamond/Getty Images
with Craig Morgan
Frazer Harrison/ACMA/Getty Images for ACMA
At the 42nd Annual Academy Of Country Music Awards
Jordan Strauss/Getty Images for Home Depot
with Gary LeVox and Joe Don Rooney at the Home Depot 5th Annual Academy Of Country Music Celebrity Golf Classic
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
with Drew Carey on the “The Price Is Right” for the 45th Annual Academy Of Country Music Awards Special
Heather Wines/CBS via Getty Images
Announcing the nominees for the 45th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards with Reba
Frazer Harrison/ACMA/Getty Images for ACMA
Backstage with Keith Anderson at the 43rd Annual Academy Of Country Music Awards
Frederick Breedon/FilmMagic
with Martina McBride at the 44th Annual CMA Awards
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
with Trace Adkins at the 44th Annual Academy Of Country Music Awards
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Seeing a sweet trend? The two pals again at the 45th Annual Academy Of Country Music Awards
Rick Diamond/Getty Images
Getting an invitation from his BFF to join the Grand Ole Opry
Rick Diamond/WireImage
Sharing the love, this time with Dierks Bentley at The Troubadour
Peter Kramer/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
With his biggest fan Hoda Kotb on The TODAY Show
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Goofing off during the early days of NBC’s The Voice
Kevin Mazur/Billboard Awards 2014/WireImage
with Luke Bryan at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards
John Shearer/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM
At the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards
Rich Fury/Getty Images
At the premiere of his animated film Ugly Dolls
Here’s to a great next year. Happy Birthday, buddy!