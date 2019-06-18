Music

PHOTOS: Birthday Boy Blake Shelton Through the Years

Happiest of birthdays to the one and only Blake Shelton!

Of all the many glowing compliments and attributes we could list about the “God’s Country” singer (including but not limited to: talent, good looks, charm, kindness, and humor) perhaps our favorite thing about the superstar is, well–with Shelton, what you see is what you get.

Over the years, through every win and loss, Shelton has remained the same, the same old unpredictable jokester we knew from the very beginning, only he just keeps getting better with age.

In his honor, let’s take a look back at some of our favorite moments throughout the years.

  • Rick Diamond/WireImage

    With Trace Adkins at the 38th Annual Country Music Awards

  • Mark Sullivan/WireImage

    Backstage at the 2005 CMT Music Awards

  • with buddy Kyle Busch

  • Rick Diamond/WireImage

    Backstage at the 2007 CMT Music Awards

  • Rick Diamond/Getty Images

    With Jamie Johnson and John Anderson at the 2009 BamaJam Music And Arts Festival

  • Rick Diamond/Getty Images

    with Craig Morgan

  • Frazer Harrison/ACMA/Getty Images for ACMA

    At the 42nd Annual Academy Of Country Music Awards

  • Jordan Strauss/Getty Images for Home Depot

    with Gary LeVox and Joe Don Rooney at the Home Depot 5th Annual Academy Of Country Music Celebrity Golf Classic

  • Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    with Drew Carey on the “The Price Is Right” for the 45th Annual Academy Of Country Music Awards Special

  • Heather Wines/CBS via Getty Images

    Announcing the nominees for the 45th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards with Reba

  • Frazer Harrison/ACMA/Getty Images for ACMA

    Backstage with Keith Anderson at the 43rd Annual Academy Of Country Music Awards

  • Frederick Breedon/FilmMagic

    with Martina McBride at the 44th Annual CMA Awards

  • Jason Merritt/Getty Images

    with Trace Adkins at the 44th Annual Academy Of Country Music Awards

  • Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    Seeing a sweet trend? The two pals again at the 45th Annual Academy Of Country Music Awards

  • Rick Diamond/Getty Images

    Getting an invitation from his BFF to join the Grand Ole Opry

  • Rick Diamond/WireImage

    Sharing the love, this time with Dierks Bentley at The Troubadour

  • Peter Kramer/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

    With his biggest fan Hoda Kotb on The TODAY Show

  • Steve Granitz/WireImage

    Goofing off during the early days of NBC’s The Voice

  • Kevin Mazur/Billboard Awards 2014/WireImage

    with Luke Bryan at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards

  • John Shearer/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM

    At the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards

  • Rich Fury/Getty Images

    At the premiere of his animated film Ugly Dolls

Here’s to a great next year. Happy Birthday, buddy!

Samantha is a country radio insider with a deep love for the music and its stars. She can often be found on a red carpet or at a late-night guitar pull.