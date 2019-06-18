Five at Five: Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell Are Engaged + CMT Music Awards Leads to Serious Gains

Give us a minute, and we’ll give you five things you need to know in country music. It’s your new fix for all the latest headlines in one place. Here’s what you need to know for Tuesday (June 18):
Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell Heading Down the Aisle
Lane asked, and Bushnell said yes to spending forever with him. According to People, Lane proposed to the Bachelor alum Sunday (June 16) in the backyard of the Bushnell family home in Oregon.
Rascal Flatts Announces New Canada Dates
Rascal Flatts will take the Forever Summer Playlist Tour to Canada for a six-date run starting Oct. 24 in Medicine Hat, Alberta with guests Aaron Goodvin and Steven Lee Olsen. Tickets for the new fall shows go on sale Monday (June 24).
CMT Music Awards Leads to Serious Gains
Check out the big chart gains from the 2019 CMT Music Awards! According to Billboard, the June 5 ceremony lead to a notable increases in sales and streaming for those who performed on the show including Kane Brown (“Short Skirt Weather” 2,000 sold; up 723%), Zac Brown Band (“Someone I Used to Know” 3,000; 277%), Tanya Tucker (“Delta Dawn” 1,000; 245%), Little Big Town (“The Daughters” 2,000; up 78%) and Runaway June (“Buy My Own Drinks” 1,000; up 75%).
