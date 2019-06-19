Brett Eldredge Preps For European Headlining Tour

Brett Eldredge is heading across the pond once more, this time for an official headlining tour!

Eldredge kicked off the most recent C2C Festival, and the experience was so monumental that he couldn’t wait to get back.

“Playing on tour in Europe this year was such a musical game changer for me that we decided to book my very own European tour in 2020,” Eldredge said in an official statement.

“I am already buzzin’ to get back over and see you all… I hope you are ready!”

Pre-sale tickets for the eight-date run will be available today, June 19 at 10 AM and will go on sale to the general public at 10 AM on Friday, June 21 HERE.

If you can’t make it overseas to see the singer, fear not: Eldredge is currently on the road this summer for several headlining dates as well as major fairs and festivals, so be on the lookout for stops near you.

He will also take to lower Broadway to headline Nashville’s July 4th Celebration. CMT will air a 90-minute live special of Let Freedom Sing! that will include performances from the country star and one of the largest fireworks shows in the nation.

Brett Eldredge’s 2020 European Tour

1/24 – Cologne, DE – Carlswerk (CEST)

1/25 – Hamburg, DE – Docks (CEST)

1/29 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso (CEST)

1/31 – Cambridge, UK – Junction (BST)

2/1 – Birmingham, ENG – Institute (BST)

2/3 – Manchester, ENG – Ritz (BST)

2/4 – Glasgow, SCT – Old Fruitmarket (BST)

2/7 – London, ENG – Shepherd’s Bush Empire (BST)