Five at Five: Ed Sheeran’s Chris Stapleton and Bruno Mars Trifecta

Florida Georgia Line, Dan + Shay and Friends Visit St. Jude
All the artists on Florida Georgia Line’s Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour made a surprise visit on Saturday (June 15) to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn. for a pre-show hang with patients before performing at Southaven, Miss.’s BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove. St. Jude patients and families were all smiles over their time with the tour’s FGL, Dan + Shay, Morgan Wallen, HARDY and Canaan Smith. The Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour resumes with a sold-out concert in Holmdel, N.J. July 11.
Jessie James Decker, Hunter Hayes and More Volunteer at ACM Lifting Lives Music CampTerry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM
The 10th annual ACM Lifting Lives Music Camp is in session in Nashville this week offering several music enrichment programs with country artists for those with Williams syndrome, a genetic condition that affects 30,000 individuals in the U.S. Medical and developmental problems, including cardiovascular disease, developmental delays and learning disabilities, typically occur side-by-side with striking abilities, which include advanced verbal skills, highly sociable personalities and a passion for music. The 2019 schedule includes various music activities with Frankie Ballard, Ross Copperman, Jessie James Decker, Caylee Hammack, Hunter Hayes, Lady Antebellum, Tenille Townes, Chris Young and Joy Williams.
Ed Sheeran's Chris Stapleton and Bruno Mars Trifecta
Thanks to all the amazing artists I’ve worked with on this record for sharing your talent with me. No.6 Collaborations Project comes out on July 12, hope you like it as much as I do @travisscott @thegr8khalid @camila_cabello @iamcardib @chancetherapper @pnbrock @stormzy @yebbasmith @justinbieber @eminem @50cent @thuggerthugger1 @theuglygram @ellamai @paulolondra @santandave @hermusicofficial @meekmill @artisthbtl @skrillex @brunomars @chrisstapleton
“BLOW,” Sheeran’s new Stapleton and Bruno Mars collaboration, will close Sheeran’s upcoming collaborations album, No.6 Collaborations Project. The 15-song album arrives July 12 and features performances with Travis Scott, H.E.R., Skrillex, Eminem and 50 Cent.
Marty Stuart’s Hall of Fame Residency Adds Stapleton, John Prine and MoreView this post on Instagram
Watch 16th Artist-in-Residence @martystuart deliver the news of the special guests joining him for three exclusive evenings this September. Tickets for all three shows are on sale now. – – – The Pilgrim – September 11: @chrisstapleton and @morganwithane, Country Music Hall of Fame member Emmylou Harris, Country Music Hall of Fame member @conniesmithofficial, Gary Carter, and Kristin Wilkinson with her Superlative Strings. – – – Psychedelic Jam-Bo-Ree – September 18: Roger McGuinn and Chris Hillman of The Byrds, Country Music Hall of Fame member @conniesmithofficial, Old Crow Medicine Show (@crowmedicine), Buck Trent, Kenny Lovelace, @jimlauderdalemusic, the Grand Ole Opry Square Dancers, and the Fabulous Superlatives. – – – Songs That Tell a Story – September 25: @john_prine, Doug Kershaw, Dallas Frazier, @thebrandyclark, and the Fabulous Superlatives.
Marty Stuart’s three-show artist residency at Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum starting Sept. 11 has added several all-star guests including Stapleton, John Prine, Emmylou Harris and Stuart’s wife, Connie Smith. Tickets are on sale now through the Country Music Hall of Fame’s website.
Willie Nelson Sings Guy Clark LiveEmbedded from www.youtube.com.
In case you missed it, Nelson performed his version of Clark’s “My Favorite Picture of You” from his new album, Ride Me Back Home, on Tuesday’s (June 18) Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.