Music serves as the great unifier, and country music is rampant with messages celebrating inclusive love. CMT is always proud of its LGBTQ fans, and in observance of Pride month, the network has chosen five LGBTQ artists you need to know who are doing their part to unify music fans of all sexualities.

CMT will participate in Nashville’s Pride celebrations Saturday (June 22). For the 2019 parade, CMT will deck out one of its production trucks and hand out awesome swag for everyone. The Nashville Pride Fest (June 22-23) will feature performances by TLC, Neon Trees, Cakes Da Killa, Madame Gandhi, Brandon Stansell, Brody Ray, Shelly Fairchild and more.

