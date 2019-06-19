Five at Five: Miranda Lambert’s Next Album Arrives This Fall

Give us a minute, and we’ll give you five things you need to know in country music. It’s your new fix for all the latest headlines in one place. Here’s what you need to know for Thursday (June 20):
-
Meg and Tyler Are Engaged
Meghan Linsey, who first rose to fame on CMT’s Can You Duet? with Steel Magnolia and later competed on The Voice, is engaged to Tyler Cain, her boyfriend of seven years and a partner in their duo, Meg and Tyler. Cain proposed on Monday (June 18) on a beach in Homer, Ala.
-
Miranda Lambert’s Next Album Arrives This FallEmbedded from www.youtube.com.
Miranda Lambert tells the Chicago Sun-Times the follow-up to The Weight of These Wings is due this fall and it’s expected to offer more country rock that made her a household name. “I would call it old Miranda, but a Miranda at a whole new level, if that makes any sense,” Lambert said. “It’s not going to be love song overload or anything like that. [Laughs] I made a career on being a rock and roller and I think fans are going to hear that throughout. And yeah, there is this vibe of being happy that goes through this album. I am really, really happy.”
Martina McBride’s Team Music Is Love Helps Nashville NeighborhoodJohn Shearer/Country Rising/Getty Images
Martina McBride’s global charity initiative Team Music Is Love (TMIL) partnered with One Gen Away to host a food drive, book giveaway and storytelling at the Nashville Fairgrounds during CMA Fest. The location was chosen because of the neighborhood’s status as a food desert. TMIL and One Gen Away brought in a truckload of over 20,000 pounds of locally sourced fresh produce and locally saved canned goods during the food drive, providing approximately 10,000 meals, which will feed 380 families.
Chris Stapleton’s Family Night at Toy Story 4Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for DisneyJesse Grant/Getty Images for DisneyAlberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney
-