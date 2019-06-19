Five at Five: Miranda Lambert’s Next Album Arrives This Fall

Miranda Lambert tells the Chicago Sun-Times the follow-up to The Weight of These Wings is due this fall and it’s expected to offer more country rock that made her a household name. “I would call it old Miranda, but a Miranda at a whole new level, if that makes any sense,” Lambert said. “It’s not going to be love song overload or anything like that. [Laughs] I made a career on being a rock and roller and I think fans are going to hear that throughout. And yeah, there is this vibe of being happy that goes through this album. I am really, really happy.”