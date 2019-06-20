Five at Five: Brett Young Unveils Acoustic Sessions EP

View this post on Instagram

YES YES YES YES YES!!! Lets get f****** MARRIED baby! We’ve been keeping this little secret for a few weeks now soaking it in with our family and friends and are so excited to share it with the world! @jetheridgemusic you are the best decision I have ever made and I can’t wait to love you forever ❤️❤️ Thank you @people for sharing my favorite day yet! (Full article linked in bio)