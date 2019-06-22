PHOTOS: Very First Girls-Only Country Festival

Why was the line-up for the first night of Chicago’s LakeShake Festival such a big deal? Because it wasn’t just the first night of the 3-day fest. It was actually the first night that eleven women took the two stages, one after the other. These women were absolute pioneers, paving the way for other festivals to do the same, and to fill the schedule up with the female country singers who country fans adore.
With the exception of some music from Dee Jay Silver throughout the day on Friday (June 21), it was all women from afternoon until long after the sun went down on the Lake Michigan beachfront outdoor venue.
This is what the very first girls-only country festival looked like:
Miranda Lambert
Pistol Annies
Maren Morris
Lauren Alaina
Cassadee Pope
Lindsay Ell
Clare Dunn
Rachel Wammack
Kassi Ashton