PHOTOS: Very First Girls-Only Country Festival

This Was a First and It Will Not Be the Last

Why was the line-up for the first night of Chicago’s LakeShake Festival such a big deal? Because it wasn’t just the first night of the 3-day fest. It was actually the first night that eleven women took the two stages, one after the other. These women were absolute pioneers, paving the way for other festivals to do the same, and to fill the schedule up with the female country singers who country fans adore.

With the exception of some music from Dee Jay Silver throughout the day on Friday (June 21), it was all women from afternoon until long after the sun went down on the Lake Michigan beachfront outdoor venue.

This is what the very first girls-only country festival looked like:



Miranda Lambert

Pistol Annies

Maren Morris

Michael Hickey

Lauren Alaina

Michael Hickey

Cassadee Pope

Michael Hickey

Lindsay Ell

Michael Hickey

Clare Dunn

Michael Hickey



Rachel Wammack

Michael Hickey

Kassi Ashton

Michael Hickey