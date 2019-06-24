Kris Kristofferson Has Dazzled Us With His Images

In poems and songs, “images” are those clusters of words that appeal so vividly to our senses that we tend to remember them long after we’ve forgotten the rest of the words surrounding them.

Think of T.S. Eliot’s “when the evening is spread out against the sky/like a patient etherized upon a table,” from “The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock,” or Shakespeare’s “That time of year thou mayest in me behold/when yellow leaves, or none, or few, do hang/upon those boughs which shake against the cold,” from Sonnet 73.

Or, to bring it a bit closer home, Hank Williams’ “the silence of a falling star/lights up a purple sky,” from “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry.”

Larry Ellis Collection/Getty Images

When it comes to country music, no one has infused his or her songs with more memorable images than Kris Kristofferson, who turned 83 on Saturday (June 22).

