Thomas Rhett's "Look What God Gave Her" Hits No. 1

Luke Combs Holds the Hilltop with This One’s for You

Now, where were we? Oh yes, keeping abreast of Billboard’s top country albums and airplay charts. Sorry for the recent interruption.

Anyway, this week’s action resounds with a couple of familiar names. Luke Combs’ This One’s for You continues to inhabit the peak of the albums list, where it’s resided for most of its 107 weeks of chart presence.



And Thomas Rhett ’s “Look What God Gave Her” rolls into the No. 1 song spot after a mere 17-week climb.Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real has the lone new album this week. It’s called Turn Off the News, Build a Garden and sprouts at No. 19. Returning to action are Taylor Swift’s Fearless(at No. 47) and The Best of John Denver Live (No. 50).

Garth Brooks “Dive Bar,” featuring Blake Shelton, enjoys the highest song debut this reckoning, soaring in at a Garthian No. 16. New as well is Aaron Watson’s “Kiss That Girl Goodbye,” which checks in at No. 58.

Sheryl Crow’s “Prove You Wrong,” with Stevie Nicks and Maren Morris, returns to the spotlight at No. 59.

Following This One’s for You in the Top 5 albums list, in descending order, are Combs’ The Prequel EP (last week’s No. 1), Rhett’s Center Point Road, the eponymous Dan + Shay and Morgan Wallen’s If I Know Me.

Rounding out the Top 5 songs array are Lee Brice’s “Rumor,” Shelton’s “God’s Country,” Wallen’s “Whiskey Glasses” (last week’s No. 1) and Kane Brown’s “Good as You.”

So where’ve you been keeping yourself?