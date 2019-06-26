All the Ways CMT Salutes the Red, White and Blue

Everything We're Doing to Take Independence Day to the the Next Level

Next week is the good ol’ Fourth of July. But instead of just celebrating on that one day, we thought a week’s worth of salutes to America was the right thing to do. So we’ve packed our schedule with everything Independence Day: movie and TV series marathons of all-time American favorites, plus some very special specials featuring some of country music’s most patriotic artists.

Here’s everything that will be happening during CMT’s official Red, White & Blue Week.

Wednesday, July 3

CMT will air Hometown Heroes, a one-hour, three-part special full of heartwarming stories honoring military families. In one part of the special, Chris Janson travels to Adairsville, Georgia to meet an Army Master Sergeant and his family struggling to make ends meet after he was injured on the job and was honorable discharged. Operation Homefront, with support from the Home Depot Foundation, will treat the more-than-deserving family to a home makeover and a special acoustic performance of Janson’s unreleased song, “Everybody’s Going Through Something.” Check your local listings for times.

In another part of Hometown Heroes, RaeLynn surprises military expectant wives at a very special Star-Spangled baby shower in Nashville. RaeLynn is completely relatable for the group, because she is a military wife herself and misses her husband Joshua Davis every day. She’ll take a break from the baby shower festivities to treat the moms-to-be to sing her poignant song “Camo,” all about the time spent apart from loved ones while they serve our country. The event is sponsored by the Nashville Predators Foundation.

I would give anything to be on a lake with my babe today. Nothing but love and thankfulness on this #MemorialDay! Never forget the ones that have given their lives for us. God Bless America. pic.twitter.com/8OIroBiUPW — RAELYNN (@RaeLynn) May 27, 2019

In the third part of Hometown Heroes, Brantley Gilbert will head to Jacksonville, N.C. to help honor a very conscientious young man. Jaxson Jordan, just 13 years old, spends most of his free time helping his community despite his health challenges. In recognition of his service, Jaxson was selected as Operation Homefront’s 2019 Military Child of the Year for the Marine Corps. As he gets ready for the awards ceremony in Washington, D.C., his dad, Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sergeant Christopher Jordan, makes a surprise visit home from deployment to join the family on the trip. The other surprise? Gilbert’s visit to Jaxson’s hometown to perform for military families there, and to give the family the opportunity of a lifetime. Gilbert knows how important family ties are in small towns, as he is a father himself, to his son Barrett Hardy-Clay and his baby girl on the way.

Y'all have been asking about my son's voice at the end of #manthathungthemoon…. so I thought I'd share the story behind a real special moment for me and Amber…. Listen here https://t.co/hzOp2vao2X pic.twitter.com/o7p6ck2C56 — Brantley Gilbert (@brantleygilbert) June 18, 2019



Thursday, July 4

Whether you are in downtown Nashville right in front of the stage at Fifth Avenue and Broadway, or at home watching the live broadcast, the free, family-friendly Let Freedom Sing! concert with Brett Eldredge will be the perfect pre-game for the fireworks that follow, showcased by the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp and accompanied by the Nashville Symphony. The display will be visible from Lower Broadway, Ascend Amphitheater, the Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge, Riverfront Park, the The Green at Riverfront Park, and the Music City Walk of Fame Park. The concert starts at 9:00 pm CT, and the fireworks start immediately after. The 90-minute special will be hosted by CMT’s Cody Alan.