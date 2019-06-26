How Carrie Underwood Knew She’d Found Mr. Right

If you’re a hopelessly romantic woman, it usually seems like every man you date is a potential Mr. Right. And on the opposite end of the love spectrum, there are some girls who think of guys they date as simply Mr. Right Now.

But it sounds like Carrie Underwood is right in the middle when it comes to finding love, like she did when she met pro hockey player Mike Fisher in 2008, and then married him in 2010.

“I feel like he is the person I was meant to be with. I had dated guys and kind of knew, like ’No.’ Nothing was ever really wrong, but nothing was really right either. With him,” she told People of Fisher, “it was like a good partnership.”

Elsewhere in the cover story, Underwood says that Fisher’s level-headedness was in the right place at the right time for her. “When I was dealing with everything, not just emotionally but hormonally, when you’re going on that roller coaster of pregnant, not pregnant, pregnant, not pregnant, I was probably not very easy to love, to be honest.

“And to have somebody so even-keeled, he was my lifeline, keeping me grounded,” she said, adding that “it means more to me than he probably knows or than I could tell him.”

She also admits in the story that she occasionally goes back on YouTube to watch her American Idol audition videos. “That Carrie was in college, just trying to figure out what on earth she was going to do with the rest of her life. I mean, I’m still that girl from Checotah,” she said. “I feel like there’s a lot about me that’s the same, but obviously I’ve grown up a lot since then.”



