It’s probably a tad immature to declare Kellie Pickler the second coming of Dolly Parton, but as Pickler arrives at her 33rd birthday Friday (June 28), she’s definitely showing some durable Dolly traits.

Both have such effervescent personalities that you can practically see bubbles popping from their foreheads. Both are quick-witted, self-deprecating and heavily reliant on their “hillbilly” upbringing for material.

And both are multi-media savvy.



Recording artists — if they have only their voices to command the spotlight — are only as influential as their remembered hit songs. But, like Parton, Pickler brings a formidable imagination and personality to the equation.In spite of being a strong and engaging vocalist, Pickler’s highest ranking single — “Best Days of Your Life” accompanied by a music video with Taylor Swift — topped out at No. 9.But her co-hosting prominence on the nationally syndicated Pickler and Ben show–which ran to good reviews for two seasons–has elevated her image and served as a launching pad for future projects.

She is an award-winning songwriter, a CMT Music Award winner and a Daytime Emmy nominee. Her last album, 2013’s The Woman I Am, received critical acclaim.

Pickler is set to appear on the Grand Ole Opry July 2.