Eight Brooks & Dunn Hits CMT Crossroads Artists Wish They Had

“Hard Workin’ Man album is way up there for me as one of the best ever. One of the first albums I’ve ever gotten my hands was that on cassette tape. But I just loved it, and I listened back, and I was way in on Brooks & Dunn from that point on. So, to me they’re the peak of the mountain, my version of what country music should be is Brooks & Dunn. I was born in 1990. To me, that is the holy grail of it. So, it’s been an awesome experience getting to perform once with them already and do the album together. It’s a dream come true.”