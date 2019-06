It seems like nothing will outlast the friendship that Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn ’s Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn have built over the course of their careers.

The iconic artists continue their Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum July 3 and have toured together many times since the ‘90s. They’re hits as collaborators include “Cowgirls Don’t Cry” and “If You See Him/If You See Her,” and their music is as popular today as is ever has been before.



Backstage at the CMT Crossroads: Brooks & Dunn and Friends, CMT.com asked Jon Pardi Cody Johnson and Midland to name their dream “Reba McEntire” — a longtime collaborator they see themselves working with for forever and ever, amen.

The concert special premieres Friday (June 28) at 10 p.m. ET and will feature live performances from REBOOT with Pardi, Johnson, Midland, Brett Young, LANCO and Luke Combs.

Jon Pardi: Lauren Alaina Embedded from www.youtube.com “My girl Lauren Alaina! Boom, what up! She’s awesome. And we’re good buddies! No shame in my game.”

Midland: Runaway June Embedded from www.youtube.com

Cody Johnson: Willie Nelson and George Strait Embedded from www.youtube.com Embedded from www.youtube.com “I always wanted to record with Willie just because I think he’s had such a huge impactful part in my career. As a songwriter, he’s probably the top for me. As a performer, it would be a toss up between George Strait and Garth Brooks. It’d be cool either way. I wouldn’t be mad about either one of those.”