Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

Is it safe to say that Miranda Lambert owned last weekend? She sure looked like it. She was in New York City with her husband Brendan McLoughlin for a few days, and on Saturday, they celebrated Pride Week at the legendary Flaming Saddles Saloon in Hell’s Kitchen. The bar is, according to their Instagram bio, NYC’s No. 1 Gay Country Western Bar with bartenders two-stepping on the bar. They posted about the Lambert-McLoughlin visit, too.

But Lambert wasn’t the only one sharing support for Pride Week. Shania Twain encouraged everyone to be exactly who you are and get comfy with that. And Kelsea Ballerini did the same, with a shout-out to her LGBTQ friends, while wearing her rainbow sweater in a show of solidarity.

Elsewhere, Old Dominion mastered the one-armed push-up with liquid encouragement, Chris Janson posted a sweet little kiss goodbye, Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd pondered the size of people’s bladders, Luke Bryan showed off a bit of his honky-tonkin’ boot knockin’ video, and Carrie Underwood had a moment with Janet “Miss Jackson, If You’re Nasty” Jackson.

Be comfortable with who you are. You are exactly who you should be. Happy #WorldPride everyone! ❤️️‍ — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) June 30, 2019

When he yells “wait dad I want to kiss you bye”. pic.twitter.com/VSi9WOWMZN — Chris Janson (@janson_chris) June 29, 2019

ryan: there are people in this pool who haven’t gotten out for hours to go pee and have had 5 cocktails… pic.twitter.com/NSU86OCOQV — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) June 29, 2019