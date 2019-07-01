Kenny Chesney on New Song and the Chemistry Behind It

For Kenny Chesney’s new tune, “Tip of My Tongue,” he mixed the old with the new.

“I’ve written so much with Ross (Copperman), that’s always easy,” Chesney said. “He brought Ed (Sheeran) in, and he is such a great writer.

“The way creativity works in creative people is so different, but it’s always exciting. As a co-write with a new writer, it’s one of the most fun sessions I’ve done in a long time. I get why people love working with him. With all the great songs that have been written in this town, I think you always want to do something a little different.

“I think there’s this moment when you look at someone and you know they contain everything. You want to know everything, consume everything about them. It’s why we say ‘It’s a long way down,’ because you want to know it all. And the best part: we got a melody that feels like what’s going on lyrically. The music matches the words, and you can just drift in it,” he said of his latest single since 2018’s “Better Boat.”

The song, which will be released on July 12, is the start of Chesney’s next album. That album will be his first for his new home with Blue Chair/Warner Music Nashville.