Lee Brice Seizes Top Song Spot With “Rumor”

</noscript> </div>

Brice’s 2009 single, “Love Like Crazy,” still holds the endurance record for most weeks — 56 — on the Billboard country charts.

In the old-news-is-great-news category, Luke Combs This One’s for You continues to hold the crown album position, where it’s been for most of its 108-week chart life.

Only three new albums debut this time around — Willie Nelson’s Ride Me Back Home, galloping in at No. 2; Aaron Watson’s Red Bandana at No. 7; and Koe Wetzel’s Harold Saul High at No. 10.

Older country fans — much older ones — may recall another country album that, like Wetzel’s, touted a mythical high school. It was Alive at the Johnny Mack Brown High School in 1974 by Lester “Roadhog” Moran & the Cadillac Cowboys a/k/a the Statler Brothers.

There are also three new singles to acknowledge — Caroline Jones’ “Chasin’ Me” (No. 54); Kane Brown’s “Short Skirt Weather” (No. 56); and Ingrid Andress’ “More Hearts Than Mine” (No. 59).

Completing the Top 5 singles array, in descending order, are Blake Shelton’s “God’s Country,” Morgan Wallen’s “Whiskey Glasses,” Eric Church’s “Some of It” and Luke Combs’ “Beer Never Broke My Heart” (which arrives in this peak territory after only an eight-week climb).



</noscript> </div>

Last week’s No. 1 song, Thomas Rhett’s “Look What God Gave Her,” now resides at No. 11. The No. 3 through No. 5 albums are Combs’ The Prequel (EP), the eponymous Dan+ Shay and Rhett’s Center Point Road. So what do you reckon this year’s “summer song” will be? Edward Morris Edward Morris is a veteran of country music journalism. He lives in Nashville, Tennessee, and is a frequent contributor to CMT.com. Embedded from media.mtvnservices.com



