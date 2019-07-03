Everywhere to Celebrate July Fourth with Live Country Music

Teleportation will be required to see all the country artists doing what they do best on July Fourth because there are so many to see. Fans nationwide will be getting down to the sounds of live country music by various musicians working on America’s 243rd birthday.
Brett Eldredge scored a gig of a lifetime as the 2019 headliner for Nashville’s Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4. CMT will premiere the Cody Alan-hosted live event in a 90-minute special starting Thursday (July 4) at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT.
A close second choice if you’re game for a Hawaiian July Fourth, would be Jordan Davis’ show at Schofield Barracks in Wahiawa, Hawaii.
Remember, all artists want fans to arrive home after any show or event safe and sound. So, practice responsibility when it’s firework time. Here are all the country stars working on Independence Day:
Brett Eldredge, Dylan Scott, Jessy Wilson and Mac McAnally
CMT will broadcast Eldredge’s concert at Nashville’s Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4 Thursday (July 4) at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT. Performances by Jessy Wilson, Mac McAnally and Dylan Scott will precede Eldredge’s performance. After the concerts, the fun will transition to Ascend Amphitheater where the Nashville Symphony will accompany a firework show with a finale that is set to be the most powerful in the city’s history.
Willie Nelson
Nelson’s Fourth of July Picnic is an annual Austin, Texas tradition. The 2019 lineup includes Nelson, Luke Combs, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Nightsweats, Alison Krauss, Jamey Johnson and Steve Earle.
Underwood is out of the country this Independence Day headlining a show at London’s SSE Arena, Wembley.
Luke Bryan, Maren Morris and Brad Paisley
