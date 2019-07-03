Everywhere to Celebrate July Fourth with Live Country Music

Teleportation will be required to see all the country artists doing what they do best on July Fourth because there are so many to see. Fans nationwide will be getting down to the sounds of live country music by various musicians working on America’s 243rd birthday.

Brett Eldredge scored a gig of a lifetime as the 2019 headliner for Nashville’s Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4. CMT will premiere the Cody Alan-hosted live event in a 90-minute special starting Thursday (July 4) at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT.

A close second choice if you’re game for a Hawaiian July Fourth, would be Jordan Davis’ show at Schofield Barracks in Wahiawa, Hawaii.

Remember, all artists want fans to arrive home after any show or event safe and sound. So, practice responsibility when it’s firework time. Here are all the country stars working on Independence Day: